Della Valle has 8.695 pct in Italy's publisher RCS
September 18, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Della Valle has 8.695 pct in Italy's publisher RCS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The head of luxury shoemaker TOD‘S Diego Della Valle has a stake of 8.695 percent in Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup, the Italian businessman said on Tuesday confirming earlier reports.

A source close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday that Della Valle had nearly doubled his stake in the publisher of Italy’s most influential newspaper Corriere della Sera.

News of the move at the loss-making group pushed its stock 23 percent higher at one stage on Tuesday. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

