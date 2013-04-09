FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat to subscribe to RCS Mediagroup capital hike
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

Fiat to subscribe to RCS Mediagroup capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s carmaker Fiat will subscribe to RCS MediaGroup capital increase pro rata, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday.

The carmaker owns a stake of around 10 percent of RCS MediaGroup, which plans a recapitalisation of up to 600 million euros in two tranches.

Shares in RCS MediaGroup rose more than 5 percent in early trading on Tuesday on hopes the group of investors controlling the debt-ridden publisher would subscribe to a planned rights issue. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

