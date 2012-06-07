FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's RCS says Flammarion talks at advanced stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian loss-making publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Thursday exclusive talks with France’s Gallimard over the sale of its French publishing unit Flammarion were at an advanced stage.

But RCS said it was not yet possible to give precise indications about terms and values of the possible sale.

A disposal of Flammarion could help RCS alleviate its debt burden of nearly 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion).

Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday that a deal with Gallimard should be reached by the end of the week at a price of around 220 million euros.

Shares in RCS were halted for excessive gains in morning trade and were indicated up more than 9 percent. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

