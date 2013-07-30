FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fondiaria will leave RCS Mediagroup shareholder pact
July 30, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

Fondiaria will leave RCS Mediagroup shareholder pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Insurer Fondiaria-SAI will leave the shareholder pact of RCS Mediagroup but will remain an investor in the Italian publisher, the Chief Executive of insurer Unipol said on Tuesday.

“I hope that all the important (RCS) shareholders, without exception, can help stabilise the shareholder structure and implement a solid and credible business plan,” Carlo Cimbri said.

Fondiaria has a 5.65 percent stake in RCS.

Unipol is slated to merge with Fondiaria, which it already controls, in the coming months.

Carmaker Fiat recently won a battle for control of RCS, publisher of influential newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The shareholder pact of RCS is being rejigged.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes

