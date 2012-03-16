Italy's RCS opens Flammarion data room, posts net loss

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said it would go ahead with the sale process of its French Flammarion unit as it reported on Friday a net loss of 322 million euros in 2011, mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations.

In 2010 it posted a net profit of 7.2 million euros.

RCS said in a statement the board had admitted some potential buyers of the French publishing house to a data room ahead of the submission of binding offers.

RCS board meeting on Friday, called to approve the company’s final results, was expected to examine offers for its French unit Flammarion. (Milan newsroom)