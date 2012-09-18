RCS shares up after Della Valle says upped stake

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Shares in RCS Mediagroup , the publisher of Italy’s best-known Corriere della Sera daily, were suspended limit up on Tuesday after a key shareholder said he had increased its stake in the company.

Diego della Valle, owner of luxury shoemaker Tod‘s, told an Italian TV talk show late on Monday that he had upped his stake “a lot” from his previous holding of 5.5 percent.

Italian media said he was likely to now hold 8 or 9 percent of RCS, thus becoming one of the largest investors in the group. He would have to inform market regulator Consob if he had increased its stake above 10 percent.

“In the recent period we have grown, and even a lot, while respecting the rules,” Della Valle told La7 television. “The competent authorities know about this, RCS managers know about this, everything is done in a friendly way,” he said.

Shares in RCS Mediagroup were indicated up 10.6 percent by 0704 GMT. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)