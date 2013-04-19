FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's RCS agrees 70 layoffs with unions - source
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2013 / 6:47 AM / in 4 years

Italy's RCS agrees 70 layoffs with unions - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - RCS Mediagroup, the publishing house that owns influential Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, has signed an agreement with trade unions to lay off 70 journalists, a union source said on Friday.

“The first part of the agreement has been signed, the part on the layoffs,” the source said.

The agreement envisages 70 layoffs over four years, mainly through early retirements at Corriere della Sera, the source said.

Earlier this week shareholders at the loss-making publisher backed a 400 million euro cash call to strengthen a stretched balance sheet.

RCS needs to raise money to speed up its transition to digital media and reverse losses over the next three years.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
