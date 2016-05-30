FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Consob carries out searches at Mediobanca on RCS bid - source
May 30, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Italy's Consob carries out searches at Mediobanca on RCS bid - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy market regulator Consob has carried out an inspection at investment bank Mediobanca with tax police over a bid launched on publisher RCS MediaGroup, a source close to the lender said on Monday.

It was an ordinary inspection to collect documents, the source added.

Private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders, including Mediobanca, agreed earlier this month to launch a takeover bid on the publisher to trump a previous offer by Cairo Communication.

Consob did not comment.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio

