Italy's Consob carries out searches at Mediobanca on RCS bid - source

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy market regulator Consob has carried out an inspection at investment bank Mediobanca with tax police over a bid launched on publisher RCS MediaGroup, a source close to the lender said on Monday.

It was an ordinary inspection to collect documents, the source added.

Private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders, including Mediobanca, agreed earlier this month to launch a takeover bid on the publisher to trump a previous offer by Cairo Communication.

Consob did not comment.