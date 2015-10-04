FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's RCS agrees to sell book unit to Mondadori for 127.5 mln euros
October 4, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's RCS agrees to sell book unit to Mondadori for 127.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its book publishing unit to rival Arnoldo Mondadori Editore for 127.5 million euros ($143 million).

In a statement, RCS said the deal included the sale of its entire 99.99 percent stake in RCS Libri, together with underlying shareholdings.

But it said it excluded a 58 percent stake in publishing house Adelphi Edizioni which would instead be sold to shareholder Roberto Calasso.

The deal envisages a price adjustment mechanism, worth a maximum of plus or minus 5 million euros, and an earn-out in favour of RCS worth up to 2.5 million euros.

Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, owns around 53 percent of Mondadori.

$1 = 0.8917 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

