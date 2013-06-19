RCS Mediagroup accepts offer from PRS for magazines

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said on Wednesday it accepted an offer from PRS Srl to buy 14 magazines it had put up for sale as part of a restructuring plan.

It did not disclose the price.

The publisher, which owns the influential daily Il Corriere della Sera, announced in early February a large-scale restructuring that includes a 400 million euro capital increase and the sale of a wide range of assets.

The magazines sold include Astra, Novella2000, Visto, OK Salute and a package of crosswords and games periodicals. 