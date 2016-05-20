FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

RCS board says latest bid offers premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - A takeover bid launched on RCS MediaGroup by private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of shareholders in the Italian publisher offers a premium to the market, RCS said on Friday.

Private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of shareholders in RCS agreed to launch a takeover bid on the publisher offering 0.70 euros for each share in an attempt to trump a previous offer by Cairo Communication.

RCS has said that Cairo’s share swap offer entails a significant discount compared to market prices.

“The board maintains its goal to create value for RCS MediaGroup in the best interest of shareholders, without neglecting any strategic option,” RCS said in a statement after its board met on the latest bid.

RCS said the offer had not been agreed with the company or previously disclosed to it.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
