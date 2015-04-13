RCS investors advised to vote for Cairo board members - sources

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Proxy advisors Glass Lewis and Frontis Governance have advised that shareholders at Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup vote in favour of board candidates put forward by investor Urbano Cairo, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The recommendation increases the chances that the Italian businessman, who holds 4.6 percent of RCS and has criticised the company’s strategy, gets representation when the board is renewed on April 23.

A group of investors led by carmaker Fiat Chrysler and investment bank Mediobanca are likely to win the majority of the board seats, leading to the confirmation of CEO Pietro Scott Jovane. These investors have a combined stake of around 38 percent.

Italian fund managers association Assogestioni has also presented a list of candidates.

Cairo has criticised Jovane’s plan to sell RCS’s book business to rival Mondadori as well as the sale of real estate assets. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)