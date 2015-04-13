FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISS favours Assogestioni list for RCS board
April 13, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

ISS favours Assogestioni list for RCS board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser ISS has recommended that shareholders at Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup vote in favour of board candidates put forward by institutional investors and fund managers association Assogestioni, a note showed on Monday.

“The slate is better positioned to represent the long-term interests of minority shareholders and carry out an independent oversight of the management’s action,” ISS said in its recommendation letter. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

