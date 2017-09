MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup’s Chief Financial Officer Riccardo Taranto says:

* Does not see at present any need for a cash call

* RCS announced on Sunday the sale of its book unit to rival Arnoldo Mondadori Editore in a deal that will help it cut debt and meet goals agreed with bank creditors

Further company coverage (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)