FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RCS to propose Rotelli as deputy chairman -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

RCS to propose Rotelli as deputy chairman -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup will propose Giuseppe Rotelli, the group’s largest shareholder with about 16 percent, as a candidate for deputy chairman at a board meeting later on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Rotelli is not part of the shareholders pact that controls 63.5 percent in the publisher, so his nomination would be a break with past practice.

RCS, which publishes Italy’s leading daily, Corriere della Sera, posted a 322 million euro ($426 million) loss in 2011, mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations.

The loss lead to a shakeup of its board and the departure of its chief executive last month.

RCS last month said it intended to name a new CEO at its board meeting on Wednesday. RCS board member Paolo Merloni said at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday that the new CEO had not yet been found. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.