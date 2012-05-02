RCS to propose Rotelli as deputy chairman -sources

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup will propose Giuseppe Rotelli, the group’s largest shareholder with about 16 percent, as a candidate for deputy chairman at a board meeting later on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Rotelli is not part of the shareholders pact that controls 63.5 percent in the publisher, so his nomination would be a break with past practice.

RCS, which publishes Italy’s leading daily, Corriere della Sera, posted a 322 million euro ($426 million) loss in 2011, mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations.

The loss lead to a shakeup of its board and the departure of its chief executive last month.

RCS last month said it intended to name a new CEO at its board meeting on Wednesday. RCS board member Paolo Merloni said at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday that the new CEO had not yet been found. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)