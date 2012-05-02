FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-RCS names Rotelli deputy chairman
May 2, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-RCS names Rotelli deputy chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company confirmation)

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup named Giuseppe Rotelli, the group’s largest shareholder with about 16 percent, deputy chairman at a board meeting on Wednesday, the company said in a statement, confirming what sources had told Reuters earlier.

Rotelli, a health clinics entrepreneur, is not part of the shareholders’ pact that controls 63.5 percent of the publisher, and his nomination is a break with past practice.

As expected, academic Angelo Provasoli was named chairman, flanked by Roland Berger as deputy chairman.

RCS, which publishes Italy’s leading daily, Corriere della Sera, posted a 322 million euro ($426 million) loss for 2011, mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations.

The loss led to a shakeup of its board and the departure of its chief executive last month.

RCS did not name a new chief executive officer at its board meeting on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.7561 euros Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

