Italy's publisher RCS Mediagroup renegotiates bank loans-sources

* Board meets to approve 2012 results, terms of 2013-15 business plan

* RCS rescheduled 575 mln euros of debt with creditor banks-source

* Debt restructuring, cash injection needed for turnaround

By Antonella Ciancio

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s loss-making RCS MediaGroup has agreed with creditor banks to reschedule maturing loans worth 575 million euros ($753 million), two financial sources said, securing a first step in its turnaround plan.

The board of the publisher of Italy’s most influential newspaper Il Corriere della Sera meets on Sunday to approve its 2012 financial results and the terms of a restructuring plan that includes maturing debt and a capital increase.

The publisher has said it needs large financial resources to accelerate its digital transition and reverse losses over the next three years.

RCS is seeking support from the top banks and blue chip companies that control the group for a cash call of up to 600 million euro ($786 million) by 2015, with a first 400 million euro tranche by July.

As of Friday, pledges from the members of the company’s shareholder pact - which includes some of Italy’s biggest corporate names and controls a 58 percent stake - had totalled around 44 percent of RCS’s capital.

The group’s weak performances and Italy’s worsening economy means that some shareholders may be reluctant to spend the cash to take up their stake in the capital increase, and will see their stake diluted.

But some shareholders may decide to invest in the capital increase now that a debt restructuring deal is in place.

Two financial sources close to the matter said the group has agreed with creditor banks to renegotiate 575 million euros of loans maturing in 2013. One of the sources said the deal involves three new lines of credit due in three to five years.

RCS’s lenders are Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo , Mediobanca, UBI Banca, and Banca Popolare di Milano.

The capital increase, bank debt restructuring and new business plan to 2015 will be presented to investors on Monday, the company said.

The publisher has seen revenue wither to 1.59 billion euros last year from 2.73 billion euros in 2007 as companies cut advertising spending in a recession and viewers continue to shift to the Internet.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ expect the group to report net losses in 2012 of as much as 380 million euros.

“Not to underwrite the capital increase is irrational,” a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

The company’s ownership groups some of Italy’s biggest financial and industrial names and is seen by many as a gateway to the local business elite.

The controlling group of shareholders includes investment bank Mediobanca, carmaker Fiat, tyremaker Pirelli , Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo and leading insurer Generali.