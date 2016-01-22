FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Italy antitrust opens probe into Mondadori's buy of RCS Libri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of Arnoldo Mondadori's headquarters in Segrate, outside Milan in this April 21, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Paolo Bona/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog is checking whether Arnoldo Mondadori’s acquisition of rival RCS MediaGroup’s book unit would give the publisher controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi a dominant position on the market.

“The book units of Mondadori and RCS MediaGroup are close competitors,” the antitrust body said in a statement on Friday, adding the transaction could worsen contractual conditions for book authors by reducing their options.

The authority for telecommunications will also review the deal, it said.

Publisher RCS MediaGroup (RCSM.MI) agreed to sell its book unit to Arnoldo Mondadori Editore (MOED.MI) in a 130 million euro deal last October.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
