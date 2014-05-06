RCS MediaGroup says net debt 521 mln euros end-March

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Tuesday net debt stood at 521 million euros ($723 million) at the end of March and core profits improved in the first quarter.

First-quarter EBITDA before non-recurring charges improved, compared to a loss of 39.5 million euros a year ago, it said in a statement issued at the request of market regulator Consob.

The figures are preliminary and will be reviewed by the company’s board on May 14, it said. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)