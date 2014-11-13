FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS MediaGroup halves 9-mth net loss on cost cuts, Spain recovery
November 13, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

RCS MediaGroup halves 9-mth net loss on cost cuts, Spain recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Thursday its nine-month net loss fell 47 percent to 93 million euros ($116 million) as actions to cut costs continued and advertising revenues grew thanks to deals with other publishers and a recovery in Spain.

The company, which is expanding its digital business as traditional circulation sales shrink, said net debt rose to 515 million euros at the end of September from 474 million euros at the end of December.

Looking ahead, RCS expects 2014 revenues to remain substantially stable on a like-for-like basis and EBITDA before one-offs to treble. It sees full-year efficiencies at about 70 million euros, above an initial target of 50-60 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8014 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

