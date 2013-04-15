FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

RCS Mediagroup shares open 3 pct lower after ok to capital hike

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s RCS Mediagroup shares opened 3 percent lower after the loss-making publisher approved a capital increase of up to 600 million euros ($785.85 million) on Sunday.

The group also agreed with creditor banks Unicredit , Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, UBI Banca , Bnl-BNP Paribas and Banca Popolare di Milano to reschedule maturing loans worth 575 million euros.

At 0707 GMT, shares were down 0.7 percent at 0.85 euros. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

