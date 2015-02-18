UPDATE 2-Mondadori in talks to buy RCS book business

(Recasts after companies’ statements)

By Claudia Cristoferi

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Italian publisher Mondadori has presented a non-binding offer to buy the book unit of RCS MediaGroup, the companies said in separate statements issued at the behest of the market regulator, Consob.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters Mondadori was in advanced talks to buy RCS Libri in a deal that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros ($135 million to $170 million).

Mondadori, which is controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, aims to finance the deal through new debt, but a capital increase cannot be ruled out, the sources said.

Mondadori publishes the news weekly Panorama and the women’s magazine Grazia as well as books, but has been hit by an economic downturn and competition from online publications. It is cutting costs and seeking to expand its digital activities.

Buying RCS Libri would allow Mondadori to extract benefits from the combined group and boost its Italian market share, while for RCS a sale would provide fresh cash to cut debt and avoid a possible cash call.

Shares in RCS ended up 2.7 percent, while Mondadori’s rose 0.7 percent.

In the three months to September, Mondadori swung to a net profit after seven negative quarters. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Additional reporting and writing by Danilo Masoni. Editing by Jane Merriman)