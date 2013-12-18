Italy's RCS says 2014 preliminary outlook in line with business plan

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said on Wednesday its preliminary outlook for next year was in line with targets included in its 2013-2015 business plan.

The publisher of Italy’s influential newspaper Corriere della Sera and Spain’s El Mundo said in November it expected 2013 revenues to fall 12 percent, as the advertising markets in Italy and Spain continue to be hit by an economic downturn.

It also said in November it expected to post a full-year net loss.