Italy's RCS shareholder pact has been dissolved - pact member

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A shareholder pact grouping investors in RCS MediaGroup, the loss-making publisher of Italy’s leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, has been wound down, a member of the pact said on Monday.

“It has been dissolved, everyone is free,” Francesco Merloni, member of the pact and shareholder of RCS, said.

Members of the pact, which includes car maker Fiat and other top names from Italy’s corporate establishment, had time until end-October to exit the pact, which expires in March 2014. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)