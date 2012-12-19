FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS MediaGroup says will need capital to meet new targets
December 19, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

RCS MediaGroup says will need capital to meet new targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday it will need significant new capital to achieve its new 2013-15 financial targets.

The publisher of Italy’s most influential newspaper, Corriere della Sera, unveiled on Wednesday a cost-cutting industrial plan focusing on core activities and digital innovation.

The group said it expects revenues steady at 1.6 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in 2015, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at around 160 million euros excluding one-off charges.

The plan includes the disposal of non-core assets, the group said.

Shares in RCS MediaGroup rose 5 percent immediately after the plan was unveiled, but were up 0.87 percent at 1426 GMT.  ($1 = 0.7568 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Francesca Landini)

