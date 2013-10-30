FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's RCS board to evaluate sale of Milan offices on Thursday-source
October 30, 2013 / 4:17 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's RCS board to evaluate sale of Milan offices on Thursday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday to evaluate the sale of its San Marco and Solferino offices in Milan, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

RCS could not be reached for comment.

RCS is in exclusive talks with U.S. fund Blackstone to sell the properties, where the newsrooms for its flagship newspapers Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport are based.

CEO Pietro Scott Jovane has said several times he aimed to reached a deal by the end of the year. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Luca Trogni)

