RCS MediaGroup says Q1 net loss jumped to 107.1 mln euros

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian debt-laden publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Tuesday its net loss more than tripled to 107.1 million euros in the first quarter of this year, from 27.3 million euros one year ago.

RCS, which plans to launch a cash call of up to 500 million euros ($649.12 million) in July to continue running as a business, said its debt increased to 902.4 million euros from 846 million euros at the end of last year.

The publisher of Italy’s influential newspaper Corriere della Sera and Spain’s El Mundo said it plans to sell the flagship building in the centre of Milan where its daily Corriere della Sera is based by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Naomi O‘Leary)