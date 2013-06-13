FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's RCS will start capital hike June 17 - RCS
June 13, 2013

Italy's RCS will start capital hike June 17 - RCS

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s RCS MediaGroup will launch a capital hike of up to 500 million euros ($666.83 million) next week, the company said on Thursday.

The subscription period will start on June 17 and end July 5, the indebted publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera said.

RCS’s board will meet later on Thursday to decide the details of the issue, which it has said is necessary to keep it in business as a going concern.

The details include the subscription price, the number of shares, and the exact value of the capital increase.

$1 = 0.7498 euros Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Jennifer Clark

