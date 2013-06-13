Italy's RCS will start capital hike June 17 - RCS

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s RCS MediaGroup will launch a capital hike of up to 500 million euros ($666.83 million) next week, the company said on Thursday.

The subscription period will start on June 17 and end July 5, the indebted publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera said.

RCS’s board will meet later on Thursday to decide the details of the issue, which it has said is necessary to keep it in business as a going concern.

The details include the subscription price, the number of shares, and the exact value of the capital increase.