Italy's RCS prices 3 for 1 rights issue at 1.235 euros
June 13, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's RCS prices 3 for 1 rights issue at 1.235 euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s RCS MediaGroup said on Thursday it had approved the final conditions for a rights issue of up to about 421 million euros.

In a statement RCS, the publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera, said it would offer 3 ordinary shares for every ordinary share held at a price of 1.235 euros.

The price amounted to a discount to the theoretical ex right price, or TERP, of about 30 percent, RCS said.

On Thursday RCS shares closed at 3.8 euros each.

Savings shares in the offer were priced at 0.268 euros each in a 3 for 1 offer for a maximum of 21 million euros, it said.

The indebted publisher, which needs the rights issue to keep its business running, said banks had agreed to subscribe ordinary shares not taken up in the rights issue for an amount of up to 184.5 million euros.

It said shareholders, to date, had committed to subscribe to 195.5 million euros of shares.

“Thus the capital increase is already guaranteed for an amount of 380 million euros,” it said.

Earlier on Thursday RCS said the subscription period for the rights issue will start on June 17 and end July 5. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

