Della Valle upped RCS stake to 8-9 pct - source

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The head of luxury shoemaker Tod‘s, Diego Della Valle, has increased his stake in RCS Mediagroup to 8-9 percent, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

RCS is the publisher of Italy’s influential daily Corriere della Sera.

Della Valle told an Italian TV talk show late on Monday that he had upped his stake “a lot” from his previous holding of 5.5 percent.

He declined to say how much he held now. He would have to inform market regulator Consob if he had increased its stake above 10 percent.

Shares in RCS Mediagroup were suspended limit up by 0746 GMT, indicated up 10.4 percent.

Della Valle was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)