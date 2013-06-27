FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS shareholder Della Valle will not up stake - source
June 27, 2013

RCS shareholder Della Valle will not up stake - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Diego Della Valle does not plan to increase his stake in Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Della Valle currently owns 8.7 percent of the group which publishes Italy’s influential Corriere della Sera.

Della Valle, the owner of luxury goods Tod‘s, is critical of the publisher’s turn-around plan and debt restructuring and is still considering whether to take part in its 400-million-euros capital hike, said the source. (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; editing by Emilio Parodi)

