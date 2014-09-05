FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's RCS has not received offer for El Mundo - CEO
September 5, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's RCS has not received offer for El Mundo - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup still sees Spain as an important market and has not received an offer for Spanish newspaper El Mundo, following press reports the paper’s founder was interested in making a bid.

“We never announced any change of direction (on Spain),” RCS Chief Executive Pietro Scott Jovane said on Friday on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio, answering a question if Spain remained a core market for the company.

RCS, the publisher of Italy’s leading daily Corriere della Sera, controls El Mundo through Spanish publishing group Unidad Editorial.

Jovane said RCS had not received an offer for El Mundo from the Spanish paper’s founder and former editor Pedro J. Ramirez.

“It never landed on our table,” he said.

Recent press reports have said Ramirez was interested in buying El Mundo as part of a pool of investors. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)

