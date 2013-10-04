FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS Mediagroup suspends 3 sport events managers amid probe
October 4, 2013 / 2:38 PM / in 4 years

RCS Mediagroup suspends 3 sport events managers amid probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s RCS MediaGroup has suspended three managers at its sports unit, which organises events such as the popular Giro d‘Italia cycling race, in connection with an internal probe over suspect transactions, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

“Some managers have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure,” Riccardo Taranto said on Friday.

The three are RCS Sport’s ex-chief executive Giacomo Catano, operations manager Michele Acquarone and external relations director Matteo Pastore, Taranto said, adding that the head of the cycling business unit was not involved in the measures.

The media company, publisher of Italy’s top-selling sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, said last week it had hired a company to launch an audit into “the nature of certain banking transactions carried out with associations connected to RCS Sport but not consolidated in the group”.

Earlier on Friday, the board of RCS Sport said its chairman had resigned.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni

