Losing consortium in RCS takeover turns to prosecutors -sources
July 21, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Losing consortium in RCS takeover turns to prosecutors -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 21 (Reuters) - A consortium comprising four investors in Italy's RCS Mediagroup and private equity firm Investindustrial has filed a complaint with prosecutors after losing out to media group Cairo Communication in a takeover battle for RCS, legal sources said.

Cairo secured 49 percent of RCS, the influential publisher of Italy's top-selling mainstream newspaper Corriere della Sera, with a cash-and-share offer that trumped the consortium's all-cash bid.

Earlier on Thursday, the group had said it had asked market regulator Consob to verify possible irregularities in Cairo's bid.

Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro,

