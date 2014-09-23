FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-RCS Capital says President Michael Weil to become CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 23, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-RCS Capital says President Michael Weil to become CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Investment firm RCS Capital Corp said it appointed President Michael Weil its chief executive, effective immediately.

Weil will succeed William Kahane, who will remain a director in the company, RCS Capital said in a statement.

The company also appointed Bill Dwyer chief executive of its division, Realty Capital Securities LLC.

Dwyer joins from LPL Financial Holdings Inc, where he worked for 20 years, most recently as president of LPL Financial Independent Advisor Services.

RCS Capital also appointed John H. Grady its chief strategy and risk officer and Sanjay Yodh executive vice president of its liquid alternative investments.

Yodh joins from Proshares Advisors, a U.S. alternative exchange traded fund company. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.