Italy's RCS lifts cost-cutting target to 220 million euros
March 12, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's RCS lifts cost-cutting target to 220 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - RCS MediaGroup will cut costs by another 50-70 million euros by 2015 as Italy’s top publisher eyes a recovery in its sales for the first time in four years.

The Milan-based group, which publishes Italy’s top-selling daily Corriere della Sera, said the cuts will lift its three-year efficiency target by about 50 percent to 220 million euros ($347 million).

Like other media firms hit by an economic downturn and online competition, Italian publishers have cut costs and sold assets to protect profits and beef up their balance sheets.

They are well placed to benefit from the first signs of recovery from Italy’s worst post-war recession.

RCS gave no details about the extra cost cutting measures. It reaffirmed its profitability, debt and investment targets outlined in its latest business plan.

Chief executive Pietro Scott Jovane has launched a rights issue, sold assets and cut jobs as he seeks to turn around the loss-making company and boost its digital business.

RCS forecast higher revenues and advertising sales this week and a narrower net loss in 2014, helped by expansion of its digital business and cost cutting measures. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
