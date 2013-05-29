FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RCS says has won better refinancing terms from banks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

RCS says has won better refinancing terms from banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said on Wednesday it had negotiated better loan terms with a group of creditor banks, reflecting a recent improvement in financial markets performance.

Under the new terms, the group will be able to reschedule long-term debt coming due and increase its total amount to 600 million euros ($778.02 million) from 575 million euros at an average cost of 470 basis points over Euribor.

The deal allows RCS, owner of Italian daily Corriere della Sera, to lower to 380 million euros the minimum amount of capital needed to back the financing, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7712 Euro) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.