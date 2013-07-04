RCS shareholder Della Valle plans to subscribe to rights issue

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - RCS Mediagroup shareholder Diego Della Valle said on Thursday he plans to subscribe to a capital hike at the Italian publisher.

Della Valle, who holds 8.7 percent of the publisher, said he may also take up any options not exercised in full by banks guaranteeing the 400 million euro ($516.54 million) rights issue.

Della Valle, owner of luxury goods group Tod‘s, has previously opposed the restructuring plan put forward at the indebted publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera.