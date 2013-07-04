FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RCS shareholder Della Valle plans to subscribe to rights issue
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
July 4, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

RCS shareholder Della Valle plans to subscribe to rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - RCS Mediagroup shareholder Diego Della Valle said on Thursday he plans to subscribe to a capital hike at the Italian publisher.

Della Valle, who holds 8.7 percent of the publisher, said he may also take up any options not exercised in full by banks guaranteeing the 400 million euro ($516.54 million) rights issue.

Della Valle, owner of luxury goods group Tod‘s, has previously opposed the restructuring plan put forward at the indebted publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

$1 = 0.7744 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.