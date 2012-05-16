FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy Microsoft head in pole for CEO position at RCS-sources
May 16, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Italy Microsoft head in pole for CEO position at RCS-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Pietro Scott Jovane, CEO of the Italian unit of Microsoft, was in pole position to take over as chief executive of Italian media company RCS MediaGroup , two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

“This time it seems that there really is a pre-chosen one -- it’s Pietro Scott Jovane ... There is agreement among the shareholders,” one of the sources said.

Sources told Reuters last week that disagreements among shareholders at the publisher of Italy’s top daily, Corriere della Sera, could further delay the appointment of a CEO charged with turning around the money-losing company.

While RCS’s market capitalisation of 490 million euros makes it 15th among European publishers, the company plays a key role in Italy where Corriere shapes public opinion.

“Yes, there is agreement. The appointment will be made May 25 unless there are any unforeseen surprises,” a second source said.

But a third source said there was still no decision on the name of the new CEO.

