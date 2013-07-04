FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Mediobanca subscribes for 60 mln euros in RCS rights issue
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Mediobanca subscribes for 60 mln euros in RCS rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediobanca has participated in an ongoing capital hike at debt-laden publisher RCS Mediagroup for a total investment of about 60 million euros ($77.83 million), the investment bank said on Thursday.

Mediobanca said it had exercised option rights and subscribed for around 49 million shares at a price of 1.2 euros each, taking its total stake in RCS to 15.14 percent.

RCS, publisher of titles including influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera, is in the process of an expansive restructuring, including asset sales and the 400 million euro capital raising, which ends on Friday. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Isla Binnie; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

