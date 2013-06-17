FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS raises guaranteed 389 mln euros in capital increase
June 17, 2013

RCS raises guaranteed 389 mln euros in capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Indebted Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said fresh commitments from some of its investors raised the total guaranteed amount in a capital increase starting on Monday to 389 million euros ($518.92 million), against a planned total of 400 million euros.

RCS, which publishes Italy’s influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, priced its three-for-one rights issue last week at 1.235 euros, representing a discount of around 30 percent to the theoretical price excluding subscription rights.

The publisher said it had agreed a 600-million-euro refinancing deal with a group of banks. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

