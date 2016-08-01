FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy court throws out request for RCS bid suspension
August 1, 2016

Italy court throws out request for RCS bid suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, Aug 1 (Reuters) - An Italian court said on Monday it had thrown out a request by a group of investors to suspend a ruling by market watchdog Consob allowing Cairo Communication to go ahead with its bid on publisher RCS MediaGroup.

The ruling by a Rome administrative court confirmed what a source had told Reuters.

In July a group of RCS investors and private equity fund Investindustrial, which lost the battle to gain control of RCS, asked Consob to check the regularity of the winning bid by Cairo.

But on July 22 Consob said it did not see conditions for a suspension of the Cairo bid. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

