FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's RCS sees 2013 revs down 12 percent, net loss
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's RCS sees 2013 revs down 12 percent, net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday it expected 2013 revenues down 12 percent and a full-year net loss, as the advertising markets in Italy and Spain continue to be hit by an economic downturn.

In a statement, RCS, which publishes Italy’s leading newspaper Corriere della Sera and Spain’s El Mundo, said core profits before non-recurring items would be less than 3 percent of sales as a result of cost cutting measures.

It said benefits from efficiency measures of over 62 million euros ($83.31 million) exceeded its forecasts.

The net loss in 2013 would not however differ substantially from forecasts laid out in its business plan, RCS said.

In the first nine months of 2013, RCS’s net loss shrank to 175.3 million euros from 380.5 million euros a year earlier, while revenues fell to 965.4 million euros from 1.119 billion euros a year ago.

Net debt was 547.4 million euros at end September. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.