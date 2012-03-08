RCS decision on Flammarion with new board-sources

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup is unlikely to decide on the possible sale of its French unit Flammarion before May, when the debt-laden company may undergo a management reshuffle, sources close to the situation said.

RCS, which is struggling under about 1 billion euros of debt, is expected to book a 2011 net loss of about 300 million euros, mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations, the sources including one with direct knowledge of its account said.

“I rule out that RCS will take a decision on Flammarion on March 16. There could be a short list,” one of the sources said.

The board of RCS meets on March 16 to approve 2011 results.

Flammarion has attracted several offers, including those from French publishers Gallimard and Editis.

“The fact there are several offers favours a delay of the decision to after the AGM in April,” when shareholders meet to appoint a new board, another source said.

“There are strategy disagreements between the Chairman and the CEO and it is unlikely that both will be confirmed,” one of the sources said.

On results, the source with direct knowledge of its accounts said: “The group is heading to a 2011 net loss of about 300 million (euros).”

RCS said it does not comment on speculation.

RCS, which publishes Italian leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, is controlled by a shareholder pact of 13 investors, stretching from Mediobanca to Fiat, holding more than 60 percent in the company. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)