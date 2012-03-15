FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bids value RCS' Flammarion 200-300 mln euros-sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

Bids value RCS' Flammarion 200-300 mln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - The board of Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup will examine on Friday offers for Flammarion which give the French unit an enterprise value of 200-300 million euros, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

“The offers give an enterprise value of around 200 million euros,” one of the sources said. A second said the enterprise value is closer to 300 million euros than 200 million euros.

Another source said also French publisher Albin Michel had presented an offer, confirming media reports.

RCS board meeting on Friday, due to approve the company’s 2011 results, will not take a final decision on the matter.

Sources close to the situation said earlier in March that RCS was unlikely to decide on the possible sale of Flammarion before May, when the debt-laden Italian publisher may undergo a management reshuffle. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.