Bids value RCS' Flammarion 200-300 mln euros-sources

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - The board of Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup will examine on Friday offers for Flammarion which give the French unit an enterprise value of 200-300 million euros, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

“The offers give an enterprise value of around 200 million euros,” one of the sources said. A second said the enterprise value is closer to 300 million euros than 200 million euros.

Another source said also French publisher Albin Michel had presented an offer, confirming media reports.

RCS board meeting on Friday, due to approve the company’s 2011 results, will not take a final decision on the matter.

Sources close to the situation said earlier in March that RCS was unlikely to decide on the possible sale of Flammarion before May, when the debt-laden Italian publisher may undergo a management reshuffle. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)