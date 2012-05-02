FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS investor ready to hike stake, shares surge
May 2, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

RCS investor ready to hike stake, shares surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - An investor in RCS MediaGroup , the publisher of Italy’s leading daily Corriere della Sera, said on Wednesday he was ready to increase his stake in the company, sending shares to an 11-day high.

Diego Della Valle, owner of shoe maker Tod’s and 5.4-percent shareholder in RCS, said he was “ready to increase his stake as soon as possible”.

Last month, the businessman left a shareholder pact that controls 63.5 percent of RCS in disagreement over a management shake-up aimed at cutting shareholder interference in the company’s affairs and improving financial performance.

A chief executive for RCS has still to be appointed.

“A nasty omelette has been cooked up that doesn’t please anyone,” he said.

Referring to the company’s shareholder pact, which includes investment bank Mediobanca and Fiat, Della Valle said “my impression is that it does not exist any more”.

By 1236 GMT, the stock was suspended limit up after a rise of nearly 10 percent at 0.728 euros.

Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi

