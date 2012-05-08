RCS seen delaying CEO appointment - sources

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Disagreements among shareholders at Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup could further delay the appointment of a new CEO charged with turning around the loss-making company, sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

“There is no yet agreement on the candidate. The plan remains that of getting an external hire. A new selection process cannot be rules out,” one of the sources said.

RCS, published of Italy’s top daily Corriere della Sera, had hired head-hunters to find a new top manager by May 14, when the approval of quarterly results is due. Originally the plan was to appoint a new CEO by May 2.

Pietro Scott-Jovane, CEO of the Italian unit of Microsoft, and Sisal head Emilio Petrone have been mentioned as the strongest candidates. The sources close to the situation have said several potential hires were reluctant to accept the position because of the company’s complex governance and challenging media business.

While RCS’s market capitalisation of 520 million euros ($676 million) makes it 15th among European publishers, the company plays a key role in Italy where Corriere shapes public opinion.

Its shareholder base includes Italy’s industrial and financial establishment from investment bank Mediobanca to car maker Fiat.

In April, the company halved the number of its board members in a management shake-up aimed at reducing investor interference in the company’s affairs and improving financial performance.