#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's RCS says CEO appointment possible by Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italian media firm RCS MediaGroup did not rule out on Wednesday that a new chief executive could be named by a Monday deadline, rejecting talk of a possible delay.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that disagreements among shareholders at the publisher of Italy’s top daily, Corriere della Sera, could further delay the appointment of a CEO charged with turning around the loss-making company.

“Nothing can be ruled out. Candidates are there. At the moment we are looking for an external hire. Thereafter we’ll see,” Angelo Provasoli said on the sidelines of an event.

Several potential hires were reluctant to accept the position because of the company’s complex governance and challenging media business, according to the sources.

While RCS’s market capitalisation of 520 million euros ($676 million) ranks it 15th among European publishers, Corriere plays a key role in shaping Italy’s public opinion and it is seen as a key asset in the country’s political and media landscape.

Its shareholder base includes top names of Italy’s industrial and financial establishment from investment bank Mediobanca to car maker Fiat.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

