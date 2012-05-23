FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS to name Microsoft's Jovane as new CEO on Friday-sources
May 23, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

RCS to name Microsoft's Jovane as new CEO on Friday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup will appoint Pietro Scott Jovane, head of the Italian unit of Microsoft, as chief executive at a board meeting on Friday, sources close to the situation told Reuters.

Loss-making RCS, which publishes Italy’s leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, has been looking for a new CEO since April when it carried out a management shake-up aimed at reducing investor interference in the company’s affairs and improving financial performance.

Friday’s board meeting is “related to the appointment of a new director, who - if nothing happens - will be Pietro Scott Jovane,” one of the sources said.

While RCS’s market capitalisation of 450 million euros makes it 15th among European publishers, the company plays a key role in Italy where Corriere shapes public opinion.

