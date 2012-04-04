FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RCS investor Della Valle to leave pact - sources
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 6 years ago

RCS investor Della Valle to leave pact - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - RCS MediaGroup investor Diego Della Valle is set to leave the shareholder pact that controls the group that publishes Italian influential daily Corriere della Sera, two sources close to the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Della Valle had clashed with other pact members Fiat and Mediobanca over reducing the number of board members at the company.

Reports have said that Fiat and Mediobanca want to slim down the board in order to cut shareholder interference in the company’s governance and boost its financial performance.

Earlier, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said he was confident a solution could be found on Wednesday to reduce the number of board members by half.

“It’s indispensable to give the company the governance it needs,” he said. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)

